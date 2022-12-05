‘The rain is making things worse’: family of missing woman after Jukskei drownings
Families struggle to come to grips with losses after flash flood tragedy
05 December 2022 - 21:04 By Kgaugelo Masweneng and BELINDA PHETO
The aunt of the woman who is still missing after the Jukskei River baptism drowning tragedy says the rain on Monday worsened her anxiety as the search and rescue had to be halted. ..
