News

‘The rain is making things worse’: family of missing woman after Jukskei drownings

Families struggle to come to grips with losses after flash flood tragedy

05 December 2022 - 21:04 By Kgaugelo Masweneng and BELINDA PHETO

The aunt of the woman who is still missing after the Jukskei River baptism drowning tragedy says the rain on Monday worsened her anxiety as the search and rescue had to be halted. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Weather to determine if search for Jukskei drowning victims can continue South Africa
  2. Litter a big problem affecting City of Joburg's dams South Africa
  3. Jukskei River drowning death toll rises to 14, one person still missing South Africa

Most read

  1. Court rules against building hijackers’ demands for free electricity and water News
  2. Durban to conduct daily water quality tests at beaches News
  3. Jewellery expert who refused Covid-19 salary cut to receive hefty payout News
  4. Phansi with blessers: sugar daddies ‘destroying the nation’ as STIs spike among ... News
  5. Phala Phala panel ‘was most unfair to me’, says Ramaphosa News

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar