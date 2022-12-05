South Africa

Jukskei River drowning death toll rises to 14, one person still missing

Search mission to continue

05 December 2022 - 07:30
The Jukskei River where church congregants were swept away in a flash flood on Saturday night. File photo.
Image: picture: SOWETAN

Johannesburg emergency services will continue the search for church members who were swept away by flash floods at the Jukskei River as the death toll rises to 14.

The incident happened during a baptism ceremony at the Jukskei River near Sandton, north of Johannesburg, on Saturday night.

Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told TimesLIVE when they concluded their search on Sunday evening, 12 bodies had been recovered

Mulaudzi said they will continue to search for the body of one missing person who was among the congregants.

“We are aware of one person who we need to find. This might, however, change if family members come forward to report their loved ones are missing and were part of the ritual,” he said.

Mulaudzi said 33 people were conducting the ritual when a storm hit, causing a flash flood.

One person was rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

Mulaudzi said the search was called off on Sunday evening due to the lack of visibility.

He said the search started on river banks along Corlett Drive and concluded on Sunday night around Rivonia Road. 

“When we start on Monday morning we will begin from Rivonia Road. A multidisciplinary team including police search and rescue and emergency services are involved.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

