News

Deaf student beats all odds to become a teacher a decade after matriculating

BEd degree graduate Imran Bodalaji wants to see more opportunities for deaf pupils

12 December 2022 - 16:00

Imran Bodalaji, born deaf, wanted to be a teacher from grade 9...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SA businessman Robert Gumede appointed member of Fifa Foundation advisory board News
  2. ‘I did what every South African should’: man who stood up for pal ‘denied ... News
  3. Gordhan orders Eskom to get the country out of stage 6 blackouts News
  4. Right out the putt: poo floods Durban golf course as municipal pump station ... News
  5. Our kiddies are battling to learn to read English as a second language News

Latest Videos

'There is no issue, there is no crisis': Ramaphosa responds to Phala Phala
e-Hailing 'mob justice' accused denied bail