Deaf student beats all odds to become a teacher a decade after matriculating
BEd degree graduate Imran Bodalaji wants to see more opportunities for deaf pupils
12 December 2022 - 16:00
Imran Bodalaji, born deaf, wanted to be a teacher from grade 9...
Deaf student beats all odds to become a teacher a decade after matriculating
BEd degree graduate Imran Bodalaji wants to see more opportunities for deaf pupils
Imran Bodalaji, born deaf, wanted to be a teacher from grade 9...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos