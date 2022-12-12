News

Ekurhuleni metro given time to raid and shut down illegal power connections

Scrap metal business loses high court application to have dangerous power leaks addressed immediately

12 December 2022 - 20:35
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

An urgent Johannesburg high court application by the owner of a scrap metal yard and his tenant to have the Ekurhuleni Metro ordered to remove all illegal connections to a nearby substation — found to have been causing dangerous power leaks that made parts of their yard “live” — has failed...

