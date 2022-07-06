High failure rate of mini-substations and transformers in Gauteng results in equipment shortages

Eskom says the high number of incidents of electricity equipment failure has put a strain on its ability to replace and restore supply to affected areas across Gauteng.

The power utility said it was experiencing challenges with limited stock levels of mini-substations and transformers because of an exponential number of failed electricity equipment due to network overloading.

According to Eskom, the network overloading is caused by illegal connections, meter bypassing and tampering, unauthorised operations on the network, infrastructure vandalism and theft, as well as nonpayment and non-purchasing of legal electricity tokens.