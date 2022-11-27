'He said I should tell my client to f**k off’- Western Cape judge president John Hlophe in trouble again
Lawyer says judge used foul language in denying his client a hearing
27 November 2022 - 00:03
Western Cape judge president John Hlophe told a Cape Town advocate he could tell his client to “f**k off” and that if his case was heard in open court he would dismiss it with costs, the advocate said in a complaint to the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC)...
