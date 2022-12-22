News

End of an era for UK SA-themed restaurant endorsed by late Zulu king

The establishment became London's gateway to fine SA wines and exotic dishes

22 December 2022 - 20:28

There will be no more crocodile steak, zebra fillet or boerewors for Londoners with a palate for exotic South African flavoured fare after the renowned Shaka Zulu restaurant and nightspot – opened by late Zulu monarch king Goodwill  Zwelithini – announced its closure this week...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Department steps in after parent disputes school’s pass mark requirements News
  2. A whopping R45m-a-day loss as Umhlanga’s beaches remain shut News
  3. Pygmy sperm whale stranding baffles Cape marine boffins News
  4. Sinkhole nightmare spreads throughout Tshwane News
  5. Eastern Cape, KZN and Limpopo schools gave 750 unemployed people work — and ... News

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election