End of an era for UK SA-themed restaurant endorsed by late Zulu king
The establishment became London's gateway to fine SA wines and exotic dishes
22 December 2022 - 20:28
There will be no more crocodile steak, zebra fillet or boerewors for Londoners with a palate for exotic South African flavoured fare after the renowned Shaka Zulu restaurant and nightspot – opened by late Zulu monarch king Goodwill Zwelithini – announced its closure this week...
End of an era for UK SA-themed restaurant endorsed by late Zulu king
The establishment became London's gateway to fine SA wines and exotic dishes
There will be no more crocodile steak, zebra fillet or boerewors for Londoners with a palate for exotic South African flavoured fare after the renowned Shaka Zulu restaurant and nightspot – opened by late Zulu monarch king Goodwill Zwelithini – announced its closure this week...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos