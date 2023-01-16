News

System fails prosecutor who fought for justice and then his life

Adv Lonwabo Booi had reported death threats to his supervisors, but was shot a few weeks later

16 January 2023 - 20:16 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo

For eight years, KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor Adv Lonwabo Booi strove for justice, yet his family still awaits action after his brutal murder last December. ..

