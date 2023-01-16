System fails prosecutor who fought for justice and then his life
Adv Lonwabo Booi had reported death threats to his supervisors, but was shot a few weeks later
16 January 2023 - 20:16 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
For eight years, KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor Adv Lonwabo Booi strove for justice, yet his family still awaits action after his brutal murder last December. ..
System fails prosecutor who fought for justice and then his life
Adv Lonwabo Booi had reported death threats to his supervisors, but was shot a few weeks later
For eight years, KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor Adv Lonwabo Booi strove for justice, yet his family still awaits action after his brutal murder last December. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos