Scholar transport strike called off
Crisis averted after talks between operators and provincial government
18 January 2023 - 11:56 By VUYOLWETHU SANGOTSHA
A planned strike on Wednesday by unpaid scholar transport operators that would have thrown the new school year into turmoil and left more than 100,000 Eastern Cape pupils stranded has been called off...
