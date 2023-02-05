Hospital horror: patients fight for survival in smelly, overstretched wards
Overworked doctors, nurses and hospital staff battle personnel shortages, water shortages and load-shedding at Helen Joseph Hospital
05 February 2023 - 19:10
A whiff of urine, blood and vomit greets you at the entrance of the emergency unit at Helen Joseph Hospital. The cacophony of moans from the injured, pleas from family for assistance and nurses barking orders drowns out the the squeaky wheels on the damaged wheelchairs and dilapidated iron benches...
