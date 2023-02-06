News

Growth in mining is hard to spot but it is there, insists Gwede Mantashe

Mineral resources and energy minister briefs reporters on sidelines of mining indaba in Cape Town

06 February 2023 - 13:54
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe urged South Africans not to be fearful that the mining sector is in decline, saying subsectors such as coal and manganese were holding it in good stead...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business
  2. NEWSMAKER | Rail woes, red tape strangling mining Business
  3. Century-old gold refiner runs at 75% as mining output declines South Africa

Most read

  1. Camps Bay tourist outsmarts load-shedding thieves with tiny tags News
  2. Ex-Hawks officer with direct access to Cele linked to tavern massacres News
  3. ‘I was not at the match,’ says Lindiwe Sisulu’s media officer after checking in ... News
  4. Stepmom threatened to ‘burn’ father’s heart before allegedly drowning his ... News
  5. Eskom staff continue to get incentives for working on load-shedding News

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...