'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby
Transnet boss says big miners opposed to transformation, but Minerals Council begs to differ
05 February 2023 - 00:03 By DINEO FAKU and CAIPHUS KGOSANA
Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby has described a letter from the Minerals Council calling for her to be axed as “outrageous”. She said members’ antagonism sprang from their opposition to the opening up of the bulk commodity export rail line to more black miners...
'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby
Transnet boss says big miners opposed to transformation, but Minerals Council begs to differ
Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby has described a letter from the Minerals Council calling for her to be axed as “outrageous”. She said members’ antagonism sprang from their opposition to the opening up of the bulk commodity export rail line to more black miners...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos