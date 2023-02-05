Business

Newsmaker

Rail woes, red tape strangling mining

Minerals Council chief economist says call for firings at Transnet was a 'cry for action'

05 February 2023 - 00:01 By CHRIS BARRON

 ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Improvement in mine safety in 2022 South Africa
  2. Coal export boost of 20% ‘achievable’ this year, say TRF and RBCT Business
  3. Diamond town sparkles again as police swoop on illegal diggers News

Most read

  1. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business
  2. Two-pot plan: the shake-up SA's failed retirement system desperately needs Business Times
  3. Eskom publishes ad for toughest job in the country Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Ramaphosa has to address nation in a sorry state Opinion
  5. Nasdaq listing would be game changer: Renergen Business

Latest Videos

Is this the biggest floating wedding cake you've ever seen?
'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...