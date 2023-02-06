SANDF chopper attack in Congo: More details emerge
06 February 2023 - 11:24
A South African Air Force Oryx helicopter flight engineer was killed and the pilot seriously injured when rebel forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) opened fire on them on Sunday...
SANDF chopper attack in Congo: More details emerge
A South African Air Force Oryx helicopter flight engineer was killed and the pilot seriously injured when rebel forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) opened fire on them on Sunday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos