MEC must pay up for schoolboy’s rugby injury
Justice Connie Mocumie found that the high court correctly applied its mind when it held the MEC liable for damages
15 February 2023 - 20:52
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed an appeal by North West education MEC Viola Motsumi against a high court judgment that found her liable for damages suffered by a schoolboy rugby player because of negligence by first aid personnel...
