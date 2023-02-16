Politics

There will be no turf wars, says Ramaphosa as he unpacks electricity minister’s role

16 February 2023 - 17:12
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended his decision to appoint a minister of electricity in his office, saying there will be no “confusion, turf wars and defragmentation” when he or she assumes the role...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Sona debate: IFP calls on ‘nanny’ Ramaphosa to fire weak ministers Politics
  3. ‘His failures are the reason’: Tshwane mayor lambasted as he exits Politics
  4. Ramaphosa ‘remained resolute’ when EFF members stormed the stage: Presidency Politics
  5. Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim Politics

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage