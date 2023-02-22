It will take R33bn a year for 10 years to end SA’s water woes
Safety and security of the critical infrastructure during load-shedding comes under the spotlight
22 February 2023 - 20:12
To solve the water woes that have been worsened by load-shedding, South Africa will need to invest R33bn a year for the next 10 years...
It will take R33bn a year for 10 years to end SA’s water woes
Safety and security of the critical infrastructure during load-shedding comes under the spotlight
To solve the water woes that have been worsened by load-shedding, South Africa will need to invest R33bn a year for the next 10 years...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos