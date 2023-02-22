Pupils implicated in matric cheating scandal attend hearings
In Mpumalanga 434 matrics from 14 schools have been called out for alleged cheating in life sciences paper 2
22 February 2023 - 20:48
Hundreds of pupils from 26 schools in Mpumalanga who allegedly cheated in 12 subjects in last year’s matric exams have been invited to appear at irregularities hearings...
Pupils implicated in matric cheating scandal attend hearings
In Mpumalanga 434 matrics from 14 schools have been called out for alleged cheating in life sciences paper 2
Hundreds of pupils from 26 schools in Mpumalanga who allegedly cheated in 12 subjects in last year’s matric exams have been invited to appear at irregularities hearings...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos