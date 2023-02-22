News

Pupils implicated in matric cheating scandal attend hearings

In Mpumalanga 434 matrics from 14 schools have been called out for alleged cheating in life sciences paper 2

22 February 2023 - 20:48
Prega Govender Journalist

Hundreds of pupils from 26 schools in Mpumalanga who allegedly cheated in 12 subjects in last year’s matric exams have been invited to appear at irregularities hearings...

