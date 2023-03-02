Crashed Ferrari owner to be paid R1.8m by insurance company, judge orders
The firm rejected the claim based on a view the owner had been driving in excess of 135km/h
02 March 2023 - 21:52 By TANIA BROUGHTON
The owner of a red Ferrari “catastrophically damaged beyond repair” in an accident on Gauteng’s William Nicol Drive three years ago has won against his insurance company, with a court ordering that it pay him R1.8m...
