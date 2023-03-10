Gauteng to foot bill of some public cancer patients in private hospitals
R784m allocation for project with Section27 and Cancer Alliance
10 March 2023 - 16:04
For the first time, cancer patients in the public healthcare system will be funded by the government for treatment in private facilities...
