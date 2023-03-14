Prof Daya Reddy calls for unity on first day at the helm of troubled UCT
The new vice-chancellor takes over during turbulent times at the University of Cape Town
14 March 2023 - 19:57
Professor Daya Reddy’s first day as the interim vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town on Tuesday could not have come at a more challenging time for the institution...
Prof Daya Reddy calls for unity on first day at the helm of troubled UCT
The new vice-chancellor takes over during turbulent times at the University of Cape Town
Professor Daya Reddy’s first day as the interim vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town on Tuesday could not have come at a more challenging time for the institution...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos