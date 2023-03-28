Lack of funding puts a dent in mission to root out misconduct at schools
The South African Council for Educators has had its budget for disciplinary cases slashed from R5m to R2m
28 March 2023 - 20:49
Serious budgetary constraints have forced the South African Council for Educators (Sace) to explore ways of getting education departments, governing bodies and the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) to assist in handling certain types of misconduct cases on its behalf...
Lack of funding puts a dent in mission to root out misconduct at schools
The South African Council for Educators has had its budget for disciplinary cases slashed from R5m to R2m
Serious budgetary constraints have forced the South African Council for Educators (Sace) to explore ways of getting education departments, governing bodies and the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) to assist in handling certain types of misconduct cases on its behalf...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos