Eskom may buy electricity from Karpowership via Mozambique
31 March 2023 - 11:59 By Antony Sguazzin and Borges Nhamire
Eskom is considering buying electricity from a Karpowership plant to be located offshore of Mozambique after declining to sign agreements to procure power from facilities the Turkish company planned to moor off the South African coast. ..
