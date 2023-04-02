Clean sweep for Steenhuisen and team
Re-elected leader John Steenhuisen, with 85% of the votes, declared the EFF to be the DA’s political enemy number one
02 April 2023 - 19:39 By THABO MOKONE and KGOTHATSO MADISA
Returning DA leader John Steenhuisen mopped the floor with rival Mpho Phalatse, trouncing her with 1,361 votes from 1,658 voting delegates or 85% support...
