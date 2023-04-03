Detoxifier, my foot! No proof that pads remove toxins, says advertising regulator
TV stations ordered to discontinue ‘misleading’ adverts for foot pads claimed to detoxify the body while user is asleep
03 April 2023 - 20:27 By GILL GIFFORD
A Homemark television advert promoting Remedy Health Detox Foot Pads has been found to be in breach of the Advertising Code by the Advertising Regulatory Board, which has advised broadcasters to stop flighting it. ..
