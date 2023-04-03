News

Detoxifier, my foot! No proof that pads remove toxins, says advertising regulator

TV stations ordered to discontinue ‘misleading’ adverts for foot pads claimed to detoxify the body while user is asleep

03 April 2023 - 20:27 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A Homemark television advert promoting Remedy Health Detox Foot Pads has been found to be in breach of the Advertising Code by the Advertising Regulatory Board, which has advised broadcasters to stop flighting it. ..

