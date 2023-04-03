Eskom exempted from reporting expense irregularities in financial statements
The finance minister has granted the utility a three-year exemption from regulations that require SOEs to disclose expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the PFMA
03 April 2023 - 09:46 By Denene Erasmus
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has granted Eskom an exemption from regulations under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) requiring state-owned companies to disclose any expenditure that does not comply with the provisions of the act...
