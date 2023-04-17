News

IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, Durban businessman

Assets worth more than R165m taken upon execution of court order

17 April 2023 - 16:31 By TANIA BROUGHTON

Assets worth more than R165m — including designer handbags, perfume and liquor — have been seized from Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and others on trial on racketeering, fraud and corruption charges relating to alleged corruption in a SAPS accommodation 2010 Soccer World Cup tender...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Family ordered to vacate farm after 10 years of free accommodation News
  2. Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic ... News
  3. IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, ... News
  4. EXCLUSIVE | ‘Dr Magudumana fake-buried stolen corpses, replaced bodies with ... News
  5. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras