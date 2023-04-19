News

Medical malpractice

Cape gynae pleads after long game of cat and mouse — then malpractice hearing stalls

Two families wait for closure after the death of loved ones

19 April 2023 - 20:58
Tanya Farber Senior science reporter

Cape Town gynaecologist Ganes Anil Ramdhin pleaded before the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) but then paused proceedings during his plea explanation and requested a postponement, which after some deliberation was granted...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘I would have noticed if my son had extra money,’ says father of prison official News
  2. Something didn’t add up in R8k spree with murdered botanist’s card, says cashier News
  3. Young South African professionals are ‘rage applying’ for jobs to escape toxic ... News
  4. Joburg councillor investigates incentive system — dashcam footage of traffic ... News
  5. IN PICS | Millions in perfume, bags, booze, cars seized from former top cop, ... News

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras