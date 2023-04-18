Opinion & Analysis

People are using AI for therapy, even though ChatGPT wasn’t built for it

Some users see it as a way to supplement traditional mental health services, despite troubling privacy implications

19 April 2023 - 20:57 By Rachel Metz

Milo Van Slyck missed an appointment with his therapist in early April, so he decided to try something new: telling ChatGPT about his problems...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. German authors, performers call for tougher ChatGPT rules amid copyright ... Sci-Tech
  2. AI is moving fast enough to break things. Sound familiar? World
  3. Tesla's Musk urges AI development pause, citing 'risks to society' news

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Even the jailers are lawless: we are unequivocally a corrupt ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. PALI LEHOHLA | We confront change yet again: farewell, Michel Mouyelo-Kotoula Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Ramaphosa’s ‘investment victory’ is a drop in the ocean Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | The reality is badly serious, but the news can be seriously good Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | What will it take for transport department to steer us off the road ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras