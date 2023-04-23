Doctor claiming Covid-19 vaccines cause allergic reaction reported to HPCSA
Prof Francois Venter laid a complaint against general practitioner Dr Shankara Chetty for claiming Covid jabs are unsafe
23 April 2023 - 19:44
A KwaZulu-Natal doctor has been hauled before the Health Professions Council of South Africa for claiming Covid-19 vaccines are unsafe...
Doctor claiming Covid-19 vaccines cause allergic reaction reported to HPCSA
Prof Francois Venter laid a complaint against general practitioner Dr Shankara Chetty for claiming Covid jabs are unsafe
A KwaZulu-Natal doctor has been hauled before the Health Professions Council of South Africa for claiming Covid-19 vaccines are unsafe...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos