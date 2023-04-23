Petition calls for vegan Amarula to be sold in SA
Distell says the reason it was not sold in the country was linked to SA’s alcohol regulatory framework
23 April 2023 - 19:44
Tired of begging friends or family coming into the country to purchase Amarula’s Vegan liqueur at duty free at the airport for her, Toni Brockhoven has launched an online petition demanding the sale of the drink in SA. ..
