Health minister making a plan to slash psychiatric assessment backlog
Phaahla is negotiating with private hospitals to admit awaiting-trial detainees to relieve pressure on psychiatry beds
09 May 2023 - 20:41
Mental health patients awaiting trial could in future have psychiatric observations in private hospitals as the public sector continues to buckle under pressure that has resulted in some waiting up to two years before having such examinations. ..
