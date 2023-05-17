News

Divided church's pastor dies in hail of bullets

Rev Lizo Xolilizwe had indicated in his sermons that he feared for his life as year-long church dispute rages on

17 May 2023 - 23:30 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The family of a reverend who was gunned down in a hail of bullets say he had raised concerns about not feeling safe since he became embroiled in a leadership conflict which has rocked the Ethiopian Church of SA...

