News

Minister of water Senzo Mchunu gives reasons behind cholera outbreak

Ineffective management of water infrastructure and lack of investment blamed

25 May 2023 - 17:59
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

The “regrettable” cholera outbreak is largely due to ineffective management of water infrastructure and lack of investment, water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said on Thursday. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Free State reports first cholera death as Gauteng toll rises to 21 South Africa
  2. Department supplying Hammanskraal schools with fresh water amid cholera outbreak South Africa
  3. 'It was chaos, we felt helpless': Jubilee Hospital nurse on the cholera ... News
  4. 'It's funeral after funeral': Families who lost loved ones to cholera say ... South Africa
  5. EDITORIAL | Deadly cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal is shameful Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News
  2. Eastern Cape principal interdicts education department over vacant post News
  3. I don’t know where Eugene de Kock is: state security minister washes hands of ... News
  4. Barbara Creecy adamant health department stopped Esidimeni contract to save ... News
  5. WATCH | Interdict obtained as residents of plush estate in Joburg’s Waterfall ... News

Latest Videos

EFF dares Tshwane mayor to drink 'Hammanskraal water' as cholera outbreak ...
Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...