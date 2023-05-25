South Africa

Department supplying Hammanskraal schools with fresh water amid cholera outbreak

25 May 2023 - 16:45
After joining the queue, a pupil walks home with a five-litre bottle of water donated to community members by Gift of the Givers at a clinic in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, on Tuesday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

The Gauteng department of education says teaching and learning in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, have not been affected by the cholera outbreak in the area.

In a statement the department said there were water shortages at some schools that were expected to share water from tankers with the surrounding communities, but they were rolling out plans to alleviate this.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department is embarking on an urgent water delivery plan at 61 schools in Hammanskraal.

Twenty people have died of cholera in Gauteng, where an increasing number of patients require treatment.

The health department said as of Wednesday, a total of 179 patients had been seen at Jubilee District Hospital. The number included 18 patients who have been transferred to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.

WATCH | 'Leadership' or 'childish'? — Tshwane mayor and speaker told to drink 'Hammanskraal tap water'

The EFF in Tshwane's demand that the city's mayor, Cilliers Brink, and speaker, Mncedi Ndzwanana, drink water apparently taken from the taps in ...
News
10 hours ago

Mabona said it was unfortunate that a three-year-old child passed away in hospital while receiving medical treatment last week due to cholera.

He said two other children were hospitalised with symptoms but were discharged on Wednesday.

Mabona said the department would continue to supply water to all affected schools and assist the department of health on advocacy regarding cholera.

Grade 4 pupil killed in Tshwane minibus crash

Meanwhile, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed sadness at another tragedy in Tshwane. 

On Wednesday, 24 pupils were involved in an accident. One pupil, an 11-year old grade 4 boy pupil from Laerskool Booysens, died in the crash. 

“We are devastated by this unfortunate incident, and convey our deepest condolences to the grieving family and school community at large. We call for safety and vigilance on our roads at all times,” said Chiloane.

Mabona said reports were that the accident occurred in Rosslyn, Tshwane, on Wednesday morning while pupils from Mabopane were on their way to school using minibus scholar transport.

“The accident left two learners hospitalised and in ICU at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, while about 21 learners were rushed to different hospitals and later discharged after receiving necessary medical treatment,” he said.

“Psychosocial support was provided to all those affected by the incident at the school, and same has been extended to the bereaved family of the deceased learner.”

TimesLIVE

