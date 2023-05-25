Free State reports first cholera death as Gauteng toll rises to 21

South Africa

Hammanskraal's Jubilee District Hospital remains overwhelmed by the high number of cholera patients.
Acting health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and his deputy Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo are set to return to Jubilee District Hospital in Temba on Thursday evening as the Free State reports its first cholera death and Gauteng fatalities rise to 21.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale said earlier on Thursday that Jubilee hospital had treated 179 patients by Wednesday afternoon, up from the 165 a day earlier.

This includes 18 patients who have been transferred to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.

The total number of patients admitted due to gastrointestinal infection is 78.

The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of cholera remains 29.

The health department in a brief statement confirmed that officials from national health as well as their provincial counterparts would return to the hospital for an urgent visit.

"This as the number of laboratory-confirmed cases and morality rates increases to 21 in Gauteng and one death in the Free State," it said.

"This urgent visit will enable the political principals to monitor the effectiveness of the current government's interventions to curb the spread of cholera disease and save lives, in order to consider further interventions."

Joining the delegation are experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection characterised, in its severe form, by extreme watery diarrhoea and potentially fatal dehydration. Most cholera infections are, however, asymptomatic or mild.

It is caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium vibrio cholerae which can survive in fresh and salt water.

Drinking and cooking with good quality water and good hygiene practices remain the best ways to prevent cholera.

Department supplying Hammanskraal schools with fresh water amid cholera outbreak

The Gauteng department of education says teaching and learning in Hammanskraal have not been affected by the cholera outbreak in the area.
News
2 hours ago

'It's funeral after funeral': Families who lost loved ones to cholera say leaders playing politics

Families in mourning amid the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, are sharing their pain at losing loved ones to a preventable ...
News
4 hours ago

Cholera outbreak: Fatalities now stand at 20 after 3 more patients die

Twenty people have died of cholera in Gauteng, where an increasing number of patients are requiring treatment.
News
5 hours ago

No epidemiological evidence to suggest cholera spreads from one area to another: NICD

There is no epidemiological evidence to suggest cholera outbreaks in the country had spread from one area to another, says the National Institute for ...
News
6 hours ago

Three SAPS trainees at Hammanskraal academy test positive for cholera

Three trainees at the SAPS training academy in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, have tested positive for cholera, with one hospitalised and the rest ...
News
7 hours ago
