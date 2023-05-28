Graduate gets his degree as Fort Hare loses bid to ‘flog a dead horse’
The student had his new suit and shoes ready for May 18’s graduation ceremony but missed it amid the university’s application to appeal a court judgment
28 May 2023 - 22:40
The Bhisho high court has dismissed the University of Fort Hare’s application to the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal a judgment that forced the institution to accept a student’s corrected mark for an outstanding module. ..
Graduate gets his degree as Fort Hare loses bid to ‘flog a dead horse’
The student had his new suit and shoes ready for May 18’s graduation ceremony but missed it amid the university’s application to appeal a court judgment
The Bhisho high court has dismissed the University of Fort Hare’s application to the Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal a judgment that forced the institution to accept a student’s corrected mark for an outstanding module. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos