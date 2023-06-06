D-Day for Billy Downer and Karyn Maughan in Zuma private prosecution
Zuma’s lawyers argue advocate contravened NPA Act, which carries a penalty of up to 15 years' imprisonment
06 June 2023 - 16:31 By TANIA BROUGHTON
Judgment is expected to be handed down on Wednesday in the legal bids by state advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2023-06-06-intellectual-rock-star-eusebius-mckaiser-honoured-at-memorial-service/) to stop the private prosecution instituted against them by former president Jacob Zuma...
