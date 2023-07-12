Meet Africa’s first blind tour guide who takes tourists through Cape Town’s vibrant hues
Cape Town Tourism is working with blind tour guide Winston Fani to promote inclusivity and universal access to its tourist attractions
12 July 2023 - 22:00
Cape Town is well known across the world as a leading tourist destination, thanks to its natural splendour that includes the iconic Table Mountain, sprawling white-sand beaches and the abundance of flora. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.