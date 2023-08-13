Business can make a difference, says Sibanye’s Neal Froneman

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO believes business can still do a lot on its own within law to disrupt criminal syndicates

Forthright Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman has not changed his mind about SA being a “failed state” — but he has joined business’s new partnership with the government to halt the slide in the economy because it’s in the national interest, and he believes business can make a difference. ..