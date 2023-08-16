DA insists court declares government breached the constitution by failing to prevent energy crisis
The energy crisis did not come ‘like a comet from the sky’ says the DA in court papers
16 August 2023 - 21:41
The government’s failure to prevent load-shedding was “one of the most significant crises in post-apartheid South Africa”. There was nothing “simplistic” about a court declaring this failure to be unconstitutional, said the DA in court papers this week. ..
