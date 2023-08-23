‘Night voting’ irks Chamisa, who says Zimbabwe’s fraught elections ‘are not credible’
Voting at most urban polling stations began six hours late, and the electoral commission extended voting hours after numerous delays across the country
23 August 2023 - 21:30
Zimbabwean opposition leader Nelson Chamisa encouraged Zimbabweans to “secure the vote” by remaining at polling stations as voting continued into the night. ..
