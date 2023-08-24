Covid bride wins back her R50,000 wedding venue deposit
Cape wine farm loses bid to keep bride's deposit paid for lockdown-scuppered event
24 August 2023 - 21:06
A Cape wine farm has failed in its appeal to keep a bride’s R50,000 deposit for a wedding that could not take place at the venue because of the Covid lockdown. ..
