News

Double blow for woman claiming house from deceased friend's estate

Woman fails to prove claims that she has paid for her home through funding family friend’s expenses while he was ill

21 September 2023 - 21:49 By GILL GIFFORD
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

A Cape Town woman who went to court in a bid to get ownership of a R1.3m house that belonged to an elderly man she cared for before he died not only failed in her quest, but the judge called for an audit of the man’s estate, saying any “unlawful conduct” found must be reported to police...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Judge’s 86-year-old dad goes to court to prove he is alive to home affairs ... News
  2. Victory from the grave for fired worker as City of Joburg gets order to pay up News
  3. Home loan heartbreak for widower, debit card refunds and card charges Consumer Live
  4. Couple buys house for R2m cash, but family refuses to move out News
  5. ConCourt victory for life partners left out of wills South Africa

Latest

  1. Double blow for woman claiming house from deceased friend's estate News
  2. Cash-flush KZN tenderpreneur dies in police shootout at luxury Zimbali Estate News
  3. FROM OUR ARCHIVES | Life as a female submariner in the SA Navy News
  4. ‘A fire at sea, or a storm — there is nothing quite like it’: Rear Admiral on ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Video shows submarine bobbing in ocean due to strong winds
"If coloureds don't work, you don't trade" says Fadiel Adams during business ...