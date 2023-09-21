Double blow for woman claiming house from deceased friend's estate
Woman fails to prove claims that she has paid for her home through funding family friend’s expenses while he was ill
21 September 2023 - 21:49
A Cape Town woman who went to court in a bid to get ownership of a R1.3m house that belonged to an elderly man she cared for before he died not only failed in her quest, but the judge called for an audit of the man’s estate, saying any “unlawful conduct” found must be reported to police...
