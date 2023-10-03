News

Gang boss and wife face custody issues for minor children while detained on vehicle theft charges

Alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield and wife Nicole Johnson were arrested on charges of theft at their Constantia home on Friday evening

03 October 2023 - 21:57

The alleged leader of the 28s gang and his wife, awaiting trial on vehicle theft charges, face custody issues related to their minor children...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. KZN wood factory’s hopes of R1bn export go up in smoke News
  2. To move or not to move Makhanda high court News
  3. Another Kusile court setback: this is unforgivable, says legal expert News
  4. ‘He looked like a limp doll’: Soweto family’s desperate attempts to save young ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We’ve lost 4 police officers in one week' Cele visits slain police officer's ...
Aerial water bombing begins to battle Richards Bay blaze