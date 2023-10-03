Ten years for Ponzi kingpin who preyed on retired and retrenched workers
Patrick Stapleton conned people into investing in his Dynamic Group, claiming it was underpinned by successful businesses.
03 October 2023 - 21:56
Ponzi kingpin Patrick Stapleton has been sent to jail for 10 years after being convicted of defrauding R11.5m from mainly retired and retrenched manual labourers...
