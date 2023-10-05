News

Killing seals is not a traditional practice: healers' organisation

One of the perpetrators claimed they followed orders from a traditional healer who had offered them R3,000

05 October 2023 - 22:38 By Kim Swartz

The Traditional Healers' Organisation (THO) has condemned the brutal stoning of a Cape fur seal that culminated this week in the conviction of four Cape Town residents...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest

  1. Deserted land that mushroomed into informal settlement belongs to Prasa News
  2. State must act before more people lose life or limb, plead latest pit bull ... News
  3. Technicalities presented may not be enough to let ex-Eskom boss Koko off the ... News
  4. MPs blast Nsfas student allowance companies for ‘wishy-washy rhetoric’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...