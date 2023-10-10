News

Dr Matthew Lani: The risks of social media doctors

After ‘Dr Matthew Lani’ was outed for being a bogus doctor, he has since created a new TikTok account to stand by his claims of being a GP

10 October 2023 - 21:38

Social media has become a thorn in the medical profession and public. Many health practitioners are confronted by impersonators and bogus medical products from people who pose as doctors...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Unregistered medical doctor arrested in Pietermaritzburg South Africa
  2. I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was ... South Africa
  3. Unregistered Zimbabwean 'dentist' arrested in Polokwane South Africa
  4. Bogus doctor accused of raping teenager denied bail South Africa

Latest

  1. Zimbabwe sends more people to South Africa than any other country News
  2. Actress Sophie Ndaba shares lessons learnt on supporting children through ... News
  3. Notorious ‘gang boss’ and wife’s bail hearing stirs courtroom drama News
  4. Parents haunted by how teen was shot dead as he tried to protect mom from armed ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival