Bogus doctor accused of raping teenager denied bail

A bogus doctor accused of raping a 17-year-old patient was denied bail by the Kimberley magistrate’s court on Monday.
It is alleged that on August 15 the 38-year-old accused raped the victim at his surgery for medical consultations.
“The victim left the surgery and the next morning informed her aunt about the incident. A case was opened with the police and the accused was arrested and charged.
“During his bail application, the court heard that the accused was practising as a medical assistant and not as a doctor. The investigating officer provided the court with several reasons why the accused should be denied bail,” said Mojalefa Senokoatsane, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson for the Northern Cape.
Senokoatsane said the court heard that the accused was not registered with any medical council to operate as a medical practitioner, “and he did not have legal papers to work in SA, as he entered the country on a visitor’s permit, and was an illegal immigrant”.
The NPA opposed bail, given the seriousness of the charges.
“When presenting the bail judgment, the magistrate informed the applicant that there were no circumstantial reasons that warranted him to be granted bail and it was in the best interests of justice,” said Senokoatsane.
The prosecution requested that another matter, in which the accused is facing a charge of sexual assault, be joined with the rape case.
The application was granted, and the accused will now be charged in both matters jointly.
It is alleged that on April 20 this year, the “doctor” sexually assaulted a 25-year-old patient during a medical examination.
The case was provisionally postponed until September 6 for possible additional charges against the accused.
Investigations are continuing in both cases.
