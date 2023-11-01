University of Limpopo dishes out food hampers as NSFAS fails to pay student grants
Many students forced to write final exams on empty stomachs
01 November 2023 - 21:36
The University of Limpopo and its student representative council (SRC) have dished out food hampers to 2,000 students, including many who were not paid their allowances at the end of September by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.